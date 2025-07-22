Juventus are in the market for a new striker as it anticipates the departure of Dusan Vlahovic during the current transfer window.

Despite being available, Vlahović has attracted limited interest from other clubs, and there are concerns within the club that they may be forced to consider terminating his contract if no solution is found. This uncertainty has prompted Juventus to begin exploring potential replacements in attack.

Juventus Eye Darwin Núñez Amid Striker Search

One of the names now emerging as a target is Darwin Núñez of Liverpool. The Uruguayan striker came close to joining Napoli in recent weeks, having reportedly agreed personal terms with the Italian side. However, the deal ultimately collapsed after Napoli failed to reach an agreement with Liverpool regarding the transfer fee.

With Liverpool still open to selling Núñez, Juventus may now have an opportunity to bring him to Turin. The Premier League side is considering signing Alexander Isak, and Núñez’s departure could be key to making room in their squad. The striker himself is said to be open to a move, having struggled to find consistent form in front of goal during his time in England.

Financial Hurdles Remain

As reported by Calciomercato, the major obstacle for Juventus is Liverpool’s valuation of the player. The English club are demanding 60 million euros, a figure that currently exceeds Juventus’ budget for the position. Unless Liverpool lowers their asking price or Juventus is able to generate significant funds through sales, a deal may prove difficult to complete.

There is little doubt within the Juventus camp that Núñez would strengthen the squad. His physical presence, work rate and attacking instincts could bring a new dynamic to the front line. However, the financial demands of such a move remain a considerable challenge.

For now, Juventus will continue to monitor the situation, aware that securing a striker of Núñez’s calibre could hinge on both outgoing transfers and flexibility from Liverpool in the coming weeks.