Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic appear to be on the verge of a difficult parting, as the club actively seeks to move the Serbian striker on. After lengthy and unproductive negotiations over a contract extension, the Bianconeri have now made it clear they are prepared to sever ties with the forward.

Vlahovic’s current deal includes a net salary of 12 million euros in its final year, a figure that Juventus no longer considers sustainable. While the club had once viewed him as a long-term asset, the cost of retaining him on such high wages has become increasingly unjustifiable, particularly given his inconsistent performances since arriving from Fiorentina.

Juventus Seeking a Financially Viable Solution

Juventus have proposed a new contract with a significant reduction in Vlahovic’s basic salary, reportedly aiming to halve the current amount. However, the striker has not responded favourably to that idea, and there is growing doubt that he will accept such terms. His reluctance to agree to a pay cut has complicated efforts to retain him under financially feasible conditions.

As a result, Juventus have begun exploring alternatives and has made the player available for transfer. Despite this, Vlahovic’s current wage expectations are reportedly discouraging potential suitors, making it difficult for the club to arrange a suitable move. His salary remains a key obstacle in securing a transfer that would satisfy both the club and the player.

Contract Termination Now a Possibility

According to Calciomercato, Damien Comolli is scheduled to meet with Vlahovic’s representatives in the coming days to discuss the situation. A mutual termination of the contract is now reportedly being considered as a realistic option. While such a decision would mark a dramatic end to Vlahovic’s time in Turin, it may be viewed as the most pragmatic solution under the circumstances.

For Juventus, the priority remains to protect the club’s financial stability and ensure that resources are allocated to players who deliver value in line with their salaries. In this case, moving on from Vlahovic appears to be the most sensible course of action.