Aston Villa sold Douglas Luiz to Juventus twelve months ago, securing a transfer that helped ease financial pressures and potentially avoided Premier League sanctions. At the time, the move appeared mutually beneficial, with Villa recouping a significant fee and Juventus acquiring a midfielder who had been instrumental in helping the English club secure a place in the Champions League.

Juventus Disappointed by Luiz’s Impact

Luiz arrived in Turin with a strong reputation, having been widely regarded as one of the most impressive midfielders in the Premier League. Expectations were high that he would replicate his form in Serie A and become a key figure for the Bianconeri. However, his time at Juventus has fallen well short of those hopes.

The Brazilian has struggled to adapt to life in Italy and failed to establish himself within the squad. As a result, he is now expected to depart after just one season. Given the level of investment involved, his limited impact has led some to view the transfer as a disappointing misstep for Juventus.

Villa Interested in a Return – But Only on Loan

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are actively seeking to sell Luiz during the current transfer window, preferring to offload him permanently. The club appears ready to move forward with other options, including Teun Koopmeiners, despite the latter also failing to meet expectations since joining.

In a surprising twist, Aston Villa are reported to be interested in bringing Luiz back to the Premier League. However, the report notes that Villa are only prepared to offer a loan deal, which does not align with Juventus’s preference for a permanent sale. The Italian club are looking to secure a full transfer to recoup part of their investment, rather than allow Luiz to leave on a temporary basis.

Although Luiz appears destined to leave the Allianz Stadium this summer, Juventus remain firm in their stance. A loan move may provide short-term relief, but the club are keen to negotiate a permanent transfer that brings closure to a disappointing chapter for both the player and the institution.