Luciano Spalletti could disrupt Atletico Madrid’s plans regarding Nicolas Gonzalez, as the Juventus manager is reportedly interested in working with the attacker in the future. Gonzalez joined Juventus from Fiorentina last season, but his first campaign at the club did not go as smoothly as many had expected. However, not all of the difficulties during that period were attributed solely to the player.

The season proved challenging for Juventus as the club experienced instability on the managerial front. With two different managers in charge during that campaign, several players struggled to maintain consistency, and Gonzalez was among those affected by the uncertainty surrounding the team. The situation eventually contributed to the decision for him to leave the club during the summer of 2025.

Loan Move to Spain

Following his departure, Atletico Madrid secured Gonzalez on a loan deal. The Spanish club also included an option to make the transfer permanent, although the clause is linked to certain targets that the player must achieve before it can be activated.

From Juventus’ perspective, a permanent exit had initially appeared likely. The club seemed prepared to accept his departure and move forward, even if that meant cutting their losses on the Argentinian attacker. However, recent developments suggest that the situation may not be as straightforward as it once appeared.

There are also reports that Atletico Madrid would prefer to negotiate a discount if they decide to make the transfer permanent, which could further complicate matters between the two clubs.

Spalletti Monitoring the Situation

Despite Gonzalez currently playing in Spain, his performances have reportedly attracted attention back in Turin. According to Tuttojuve, Spalletti has been closely following the attacker’s time at Atletico Madrid and believes the player could still succeed within his system at Juventus.

The report indicates that the manager views Gonzalez as one of the players capable of performing well under his guidance. As Spalletti works on plans to build a stronger and more effective attacking unit in Turin next season, he reportedly considers the Argentinian a potential contributor to that project.

For now, the situation remains uncertain. It is not yet clear whether Gonzalez would be willing to return to Juventus or whether he would prefer to fight for a permanent stay at Atletico Madrid if the opportunity arises.