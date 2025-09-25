Juventus could be on the verge of appointing a new chief executive officer in the coming weeks, with a familiar figure set to take on the role. The development marks another significant moment in the club’s ongoing evolution as it seeks both stability and growth.

Scanavino’s Tenure and Imminent Change

Maurizio Scanavino has served as the club’s CEO since early 2023, following the resignation of the Andrea Agnelli-led board. During this time, he has overseen one of the most challenging periods in Juventus’ modern history. Despite the turbulence, Scanavino has maintained the trust of John Elkann, who has relied on his leadership during a delicate transition.

However, according to Calciomercato, Scanavino is now set to step aside, with Damien Comolli expected to succeed him as CEO. Comolli has already been serving as general manager since the end of last season and has reportedly impressed with his performance in the role. His promotion would signal continuity, while also introducing a new strategic direction for the club.

The report further notes that Scanavino is unlikely to depart from the wider corporate landscape altogether. Instead, he is poised to assume another senior position within the Exor group, leveraging his strong credentials as one of the most respected executives in business.

Comolli’s Growing Influence at Juventus

Comolli’s anticipated elevation to CEO reflects both his growing influence and the trust placed in his decision-making. His tenure as general manager has already seen him play a central role in shaping the club’s operations, with expectations that he will appoint a new sporting director in the coming months. Such a move would underscore his vision for Juventus and his determination to guide the team towards long-term success.

Juventus have benefited from a period of stability under Scanavino’s leadership, and there is confidence within the organisation that Comolli will ensure a smooth transition. His recent contributions have been well-received, and his ability to oversee important decisions has strengthened his case for taking on greater responsibilities.

The anticipated handover suggests that Juventus remain focused on steady progress and continuity, even amidst changes at the highest executive level. With Comolli at the helm, the club appear well-positioned to build on their recent stability while preparing for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.