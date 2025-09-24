Damien Comolli took over as general manager of Juventus at the end of last season and has already had a significant influence on the club’s direction. The Bianconeri endured a difficult campaign, only just managing to secure a place in the top four, which raised questions about leadership and decision-making at the senior level.

Juventus see Comolli as a figure capable of restoring their former strength, combining technical expertise with an ability to manage resources effectively. His presence is expected to provide stability and lay the foundations for future success, working alongside Igor Tudor, who remains in place as manager.

Praise for Comolli’s Approach

Football agent Federico Pastorello has expressed confidence in Comolli’s work so far and highlighted his qualities. As quoted by Il Bianconero, he remarked: “He introduced himself to Juve in an elegant, discreet manner, with the right profile. Almost… Savoyard, I dare say. I appreciate his integrity and his style: Juve style, indeed. He has great managerial skills and technical expertise. Beyond the results, which I understand are what matters most to the fans, he is working very well in restoring the finances. He is a guarantee. Juve, under his management, will return to being the real Juve.”

These comments reflect the respect Comolli has quickly earned since taking charge, not only for his professionalism and composure but also for his focus on ensuring the club’s financial health. In a climate where results dominate discussions, his broader contributions to rebuilding the foundations of the club are being recognised.

A Bold Start with High Expectations

As one of the world’s most prestigious clubs, Juventus are under constant scrutiny when it comes to key appointments, and Comolli’s early months suggest he is meeting the challenge decisively. His willingness to act boldly has been evident, and supporters will now look to see how his transfer decisions translate into performances on the pitch.

The potential for success is clear. If his signings adapt well and deliver consistent results, Comolli could not only meet expectations but surpass them, ushering in a new era of stability and achievement. Juventus remain hopeful that under his management, they will rediscover the identity and dominance that have long defined the club.