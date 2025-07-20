Legendary Italian manager Fabio Capello insists that Igor Tudor will have to deliver better results in his first full campaign at Juventus.

The Croatian was initially appointed as a caretaker coach in March following Thiago Motta’s dismissal. The 46-year-old was able to put an abrupt end to the woeful run of results, and he eventually managed to guide the club towards a fourth-place finish, albeit in dramatic fashion.

Capello insists Tudor & Juventus must aim higher this season

After failing to sway Antonio Conte, Juventus decided to entrust Tudor with a permanent role.

However, Capello warns Tudor that finishing in the Champions League zone won’t be enough this time around, as the management and the fanbase will expect to see the club making a step in the right direction.

“Juve have resolved their defence issues by confirming Gatti and Bremer,” noted the former Juventus, Real Madrid and England manager in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero.

“Let’s look at Tudor. He took them to the Champions League last season, but this won’t be enough this term.”

Getty Images

Capello on Koopmeiners, Sancho & Kolo Muani

Capello also believes that reviving Teun Koopmeiners is Tudor’s biggest challenge this season, while discussing Jadon Sancho’s role if he were to seal a transfer to Juventus.

“The challenge will be Koopmeiners. We expected him to be the scoring midfielder like Scott McTominay last season. And yet, he disappeared.

“Sancho’s role depends on Tudor’s vision, how he wants to play, whether he should move out wide. He’s the coach.”

On another note, the retired tactician urged Juventus to sign Randal Kolo Muani on a permanent transfer following last season’s loan stint.

“I hope he comes back, I really like him. Otherwise, they should keep Vlahovic, even if his time at Juventus seems to be over.”