Dusan Vlahovic has been backed to finish the current campaign as the leading scorer in Italian football by journalist Daniele Garbo. The Serbian striker has faced speculation over his future throughout the summer, but he ultimately remained with Juventus and has started the new season in impressive form.

His position in the squad is more competitive this year following the arrivals of Jonathan David and Lois Openda, both of whom add further attacking depth for the Bianconeri. Despite this, Vlahovic appears to have rediscovered his scoring touch, providing optimism for both himself and the club as they seek to challenge for the Serie A title.

Juventus’ Ambitions

Juventus have strengthened considerably in the recent transfer window, bringing in players with a point to prove and aiming to bolster their chances of winning silverware. The club consistently enters the season as one of the favourites for the Scudetto, and this year is no different. With added quality across the squad, the pressure will be on to deliver consistent results both domestically and in Europe.

For Vlahovic, the challenge is clear. Having been widely tipped for a potential departure over the summer, he now has the opportunity to demonstrate his value and reaffirm his status as one of the most prolific strikers in the league. His early form suggests he is determined to do exactly that.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Backed to Shine

Speaking via Tuttojuve, Garbo offered his prediction for the season ahead, saying:

“Personally, for the Scudetto, I see Napoli, Juventus, Inter and Milan. Vlahovic is the top scorer, Juric will be the first to miss out.”

Such an endorsement underlines the expectation surrounding the Serbian forward. If he continues converting chances at his current rate, he could prove decisive in Juventus’ bid for silverware. His ability to perform under pressure and deliver goals against top opposition will be vital in ensuring the club remains competitive throughout the campaign.

With Vlahovic in form, Juventus can approach the season with confidence, knowing that their leading striker is motivated to prove his worth and capable of spearheading their challenge for the title.