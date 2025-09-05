Juventus’ unsuccessful attempt to sign Randal Kolo Muani during the last transfer window has reportedly caused tension in their relationship with Paris Saint-Germain. Negotiations between the two clubs had been ongoing for several months, with the Bianconeri confident that an agreement would be reached. However, despite the extensive discussions, no deal was finalised, and the French forward ultimately joined Tottenham on loan late in the window.

Throughout the summer, Muani made it clear that his preference was to return to Juventus, where he had spent the second half of the previous season. He rejected other opportunities in order to push for a move back to Turin, which made the breakdown of the transfer even more surprising for those following the situation closely. Juventus themselves appeared convinced that they were best placed to secure his signature, only to change direction on deadline day by completing a move for Lois Openda instead.

Breakdown in Talks

The sudden shift angered PSG, who had been engaged in protracted discussions with Juventus over the financial structure of the deal. According to Tuttojuve, journalist Gianni Balzarini offered further insight into why the negotiations collapsed. He explained:

“If Juve goes up to 60 and Paris Saint-Germain still can’t agree not only on the figure, but also on the conditions for obtaining the obligation to buy. Juve wanted to secure their place in next season’s Champions League. Paris Saint-Germain wanted a less risky situation. OK, less risky, if they didn’t succeed, I don’t think Juve is to blame for all this. It really surprises me that Paris Saint-Germain has made this exit, knowing full well that it’s standard practice, or rather, at a certain point, it’s common sense, first and foremost, that if a deal is slowed down, one should look elsewhere.”

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Looking Forward

The collapse of the Muani deal has left frustration on both sides, with Juventus missing out on a player who had openly prioritised a move back to Turin and PSG disappointed with how negotiations ended. For the Italian club, the episode has underlined the challenges of navigating complex transfer agreements in an increasingly competitive market.

While there is disappointment over not securing Muani, Juventus must now focus fully on the players currently within their squad. With Openda added to the ranks and others remaining in place, the task ahead will be to build cohesion and deliver strong performances across domestic and European competitions.