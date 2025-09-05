Juventus entered this summer’s transfer window with the intention of offloading several players, including striker Dusan Vlahovic. However, the club handled the situation differently compared with the approach taken twelve months earlier under Thiago Motta.

When Motta arrived last year, he immediately sidelined players he did not view as part of his long-term project. Some were already listed for transfer, and he excluded them from pre-season preparations, a move that effectively signalled their departure. While decisive, that approach also created tension within the squad and uncertainty among those affected.

A More Inclusive Approach Under Tudor

This summer, Juventus once again sought to sell certain players, working hard to identify buyers. Yet rather than isolating those expected to leave, the club chose to keep them fully integrated with the rest of the team. This strategy helped maintain morale, improved the atmosphere within the squad, and repaired relationships with individuals who had previously felt marginalised.

One of the most notable cases was Vlahovic. The Bianconeri were eager to move him on for financial reasons, but new manager Igor Tudor ensured the striker remained involved in all preparations for the campaign. By continuing to train and plan with him, Tudor demonstrated confidence in the forward’s abilities. The result has been a revitalised Vlahovic, now producing strong performances and contributing decisively to Juventus’ attack.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Praise for Tudor’s Handling of Vlahovic

Giorgio Perinetti has praised the manner in which Tudor managed the situation, particularly in relation to Vlahovic’s uncertain future. Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, Perinetti commented:

“It could be, but I think it all depends on the trust Tudor showed him (Vlahovic), who always took him into consideration. The Croatian coach acted as a shield, ignoring the financial dynamics and treating him like any other player. This may have helped him… I have a lot of respect for Igor: I think he has the character to coach a complicated club like Juventus.”

Perinetti’s remarks underline the significance of trust and management style in helping players rediscover confidence and form. By insulating Vlahovic from the uncertainties of the transfer market, Tudor ensured he could focus on delivering on the pitch rather than worrying about off-field speculation.

With Vlahovic now staying in Turin and hitting form, Juventus will hope he continues his scoring run in the weeks ahead. His resurgence could prove vital as the club aims to remain competitive across all fronts, while Tudor’s approach offers a reminder of the importance of man-management in modern football.