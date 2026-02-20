Juventus have been struggling in recent weeks, and in their upcoming fixtures, they must return to winning ways. Their next match against Como promises to be as challenging as any other, with the Bianconeri needing to rediscover consistency if they are to salvage their season. The Old Lady continues to demonstrate why they are considered a sleeping giant, failing to maintain form across all competitions despite their potential and resources.

Just a few weeks ago, Juventus received praise for Luciano Spalletti’s management, with the team remaining competitive in four tournaments. However, recent results have exposed vulnerabilities, and victories have become harder to secure. The club have already been eliminated from the Coppa Italia and faces the risk of exiting the Champions League, making improvement essential in the coming weeks to prevent a disastrous end to the campaign.

Must-Win Matches Highlighted

Every fixture now carries significant weight as Juventus fight to secure a top-four finish and ensure European qualification next season. According to Tuttojuve, journalist Giovanni Guardalà has outlined the critical matches the club must prioritise. He said, “There are some very complicated, very difficult matches, starting with the one against Como, who, with a draw with Milan at San Siro in added time, are still in contention if they beat Juventus, and could rejoin the group fighting for a Champions League spot. And then there’s Galatasaray, a very complicated match, made more difficult by Cabal’s sending off, when Juventus were losing 3-2. Then came two more goals, making the return leg on Wednesday a very difficult one.”

Alvaro Morata (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Focus On Recovery

Juve must approach these games with determination and focus, addressing the inconsistencies that have affected their form. Restoring confidence on the pitch will be vital for the squad to achieve its objectives and avoid further disappointment. The coming weeks will test the resilience of both players and management, with the margin for error becoming increasingly narrow. Success in these must-win matches will be crucial if Juventus are to reassert itself domestically and in Europe.