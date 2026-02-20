Juventus are reportedly searching for a new goalkeeper, which places Michele di Gregorio’s future at the club in some doubt. Several goalkeepers have been linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium, and most would seize the opportunity to play for a club of Juventus’ stature. The Bianconeri continue to prioritise quality in every position, meaning Di Gregorio must demonstrate consistent excellence to maintain his place in the squad.

In recent matches, Juventus have conceded goals that the club believes could have been prevented, prompting discussions about potential replacements. Although a number of names are being considered, Di Gregorio still has several weeks to prove his worth and improve on recent performances. His form in this period could play a key role in determining whether he remains the first-choice goalkeeper heading into the next campaign.

Challenges in Goalkeeping And Striking Positions

Juventus appear to face issues not only in goal but also in their striking department, and the club will aim to resolve both concerns when the transfer window reopens. The intention is to avoid entering the new season with the same vulnerabilities. Despite the current scrutiny, there is still confidence that Di Gregorio can be relied upon if he continues to perform to a high standard.

Michele Di Gregorio (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Experienced Voices Support Di Gregorio

Pundit Bruno Longhi spoke to Tuttojuve regarding the situation, emphasising the goalkeeper’s qualities and reliability. He said, “I still think De Gregorio is an absolutely reliable goalkeeper. Tiago Motta wanted him back in the day for his ability to get around and play with his feet. But everyone has a goalkeeping problem, if you like, because if a goalkeeper makes a mistake, it’s a disaster. We saw Maignan make a mistake against Como, so that’s where the goalkeeping problem comes in. These are delicate positions where you absolutely can’t make mistakes.”

Di Gregorio’s situation highlights the fine margins that define top-level goalkeeping. While Juventus assess potential reinforcements, the goalkeeper must demonstrate composure, consistency, and leadership. His performance in the coming weeks could ultimately decide whether he remains a central figure for the Bianconeri next season.