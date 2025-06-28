Juventus winger Timothy Weah could end up making a return to France after rejecting the opportunity to join Nottingham Forest.

As confirmed by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on Saturday, the USMNT star won’t join the Premier League club, and neither will his teammate, Samuel Mbangula.

The Bianconeri had caused a stir by dropping the duo from the squad that took on Manchester City in the FIFA Club World Cup on Thursday.

Weah’s agent, Badou Sambague, was particularly vocal in his objection to the club’s decision.

“Weah is a fantastic player and a fantastic teammate. To see people acting like this for money and because they are selfish desappointed me a lot. This is a shame,” stung the agent.

“Anyway, until I’m here, nobody will push one of the players I advise to go on the right or on the left like a marionette. I am happy that Timo has a top education and a top personality to stay focus on the game.”

Juventus & Timothy Weah set to part ways?

This episode suggests that the relationship between Juventus and the 25-year-old is far from ideal. Hence, a divorce might be inevitable, even if the transfer to Forest is off the table.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport (via JuventusNews24), Monaco are looking to pounce on the situation and lure the versatile winger back to France.

Why Monaco could be an exciting opportunity for Tim Weah

Weah rose through the ranks of Paris Saint-Germain and went on to become a pillar for LOSC Lille before sealing a transfer to Turin in the summer of 2023.

Hence, it remains to be seen if the American will be enticed by a return to Ligue 1. It should be noted that Monaco can offer him the opportunity to play in the Champions League next season.

The French principality club is building an exciting project, and they’re expected to announce the capture of former Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba in the coming hours