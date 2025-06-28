Bournemouth are preparing to swoop for Juventus youngster Samuel Mbangula, whose future seemingly lies away from Turin.

The 21-year-old was one of the best revelations of the Serie A campaign, making an immediate impact under Thiago Motta. The Belgian scored Juve’s first goal of the season against Como back in August, delighting the Allianz Stadium with his majestic solo effort.

Mbangula then followed it up with a few impressive outings before gradually fading from the scene. While he remained part of Motta’s rotation, he completely vanished from the lineup upon the arrival of Igor Tudor in March.

Therefore, the young winger is widely expected to leave the club this summer, and he reportedly has several suitors vying for his services.

Nottingham Forest failed to sign Mbangula & Weah

In recent days, Nottingham Forest entered the fray, and even received the green light to negotiate with Mbangula and his teammate, Timothy Weah.

The Serie A giants even dropped the duo from the matchday squad against Man City in their most recent Club World Cup outing.

However, this move may have backfired, as both players were left disgruntled by their treatment and have turned down the opportunity to join Forest.

Nevertheless, Il Corriere dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) reveals that Mbangula’s future could still lie in the Premier League, as Bournemouth have set their sights on the youngster.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Bournemouth & Juventus negotiating Mbangula deal

As the Roman newspaper explains, the Bianconeri would like to close the deal with the Cherries in the next 48 hours, although it won’t be easy.

Bournemouth had acquired a promising youngster from Juventus last summer in Dean Huijsen, and they ended up registering a massive windfall by selling the Spanish defender to Real Madrid earlier this month.

Hence, they might be tempted to replicate the same pattern with Mbangula.