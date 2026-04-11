Luciano Spalletti has been handed a new contract at Juventus, as the Bianconeri continue to place their trust in him to lead the club back to sustained success.

Since his appointment at the end of last year, the team has shown significant improvement and has developed into one of the strongest sides in Serie A. Juventus has worked hard to re-establish its identity, and its recent performances reflect a renewed sense of purpose and organisation.

Spalletti’s Impact on Juventus

Juventus continue to demonstrate why they are regarded as one of the leading teams in Italy, and much of that progress has been attributed to Spalletti’s influence. Without effective leadership, their situation could have been considerably worse, but his approach has helped stabilise and elevate the squad.

The team has performed well collectively and continues to improve, with the manager maximising the resources available to him despite limitations in overall squad quality. His ability to extract consistent performances has been a key factor in their resurgence.

Recognition and Long-Term Future

This progress has led to a growing belief that Spalletti could remain in charge for an extended period, with his work earning recognition from observers. Gabriele Cantella has praised his contribution and said via Tuttojuve:

“The helmsman, in fact, is the right one, the first after all the wrong ones in recent years.

“Lucio has been able to restore identity and character to a team that had lost them along the way. And he has also given an attacking game to a Juventus team that, it was said, only had a tight nose and nothing else. “

Spalletti’s tenure has been widely viewed as a success so far, and there is optimism that he can continue to guide Juventus forward, particularly now that he has secured his position for the coming seasons.