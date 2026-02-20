Dusan Vlahovic could be heading to Barcelona at the end of this season when he becomes a free agent. The Serbian striker has been sidelined with injury for some time, and it has been a long time since Juventus proposed a new contract. His wage demands reportedly exceeded the club’s budget, and they were unable to secure a sale during the last transfer window, although the Old Lady continues to utilise him while he remains under contract.

Juventus Struggle To Retain Forward

Juventus appear unconvinced that Vlahovic would accept a renewed offer, making it unlikely that he will remain in Turin beyond the current campaign. The striker seems focused on making the right decision for his career, weighing his options carefully before committing to any long-term plan. His situation highlights the difficulty clubs face when negotiating with high-profile players approaching the end of their deals, particularly when financial demands are involved. Despite the uncertainty, Juventus will continue to rely on him while he is available, hoping that his contributions on the pitch can maintain their competitiveness across competitions.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Barcelona Emerge As Potential Destination

According to Calciomercato, Barcelona have now added Vlahovic to their list of potential forwards. The Catalan club may consider releasing Robert Lewandowski at the end of this season, and Vlahovic could serve as a suitable replacement for the Poland international. It remains unclear whether Barcelona can meet his financial demands, but his inclusion on their shortlist indicates a serious level of interest.

The next few weeks will be crucial for the striker, as he must decide on his next destination if he does not sign a new deal with Juventus. This period is likely to determine both his career trajectory and the attacking strategies of the clubs involved. Should he opt to depart Turin, Barcelona could benefit from securing a talented forward capable of making an immediate impact, while Juventus would be forced to plan for life without one of their most high-profile attacking options. Vlahovic’s decision will therefore be closely monitored by supporters and analysts alike.