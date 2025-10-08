One of the main criticisms levelled at Juventus during Thiago Motta’s tenure was his inability to establish and maintain a consistent starting line-up. The men in black and white possessed a deep and talented squad, yet Motta often emphasised that he did not have a fixed team. Instead, he preferred to select players based on their performances in training before each match, a philosophy that ultimately contributed to his downfall.

Igor Tudor now appears to be following a similar path. The former midfielder is facing increasing pressure to find stability within his team selections. Despite understanding the importance of consistency in achieving positive results, Tudor continues to make frequent changes, particularly in attacking positions. This constant rotation has left both supporters and analysts uncertain about who the team’s preferred striker or key starters truly are.

Repeated Instability in Team Selection

A lack of continuity can affect cohesion, rhythm, and confidence within a squad. While healthy competition for places is essential, excessive experimentation often disrupts the chemistry needed for a successful campaign. Juventus’s recent performances suggest that the team has struggled to develop a clear identity on the pitch, a problem that echoes the issues seen under Motta.

At a time when results are crucial, the uncertainty surrounding the line-up risks undermining the progress Tudor is striving to make. The Juventus faithful, accustomed to seeing a settled and confident side, have grown increasingly concerned by the inconsistency in both selection and performance.

Biasin Calls for Clarity and Leadership

Journalist Fabrizio Biasin has called on Tudor to demonstrate leadership by committing to a clear tactical vision and a regular starting eleven. Speaking via Tuttojuve, he stated: “Now, a Juve that’s content can’t be a ‘real Juve,’ and everyone has to understand that. The rest depends on the choices: for too long, it’s been difficult to remember a Juventus starting eleven. And this situation has always been synonymous with uncertainty. To escape the chaos and the disturbing similarities to Motta’s management, Coach Tudor should name his starting eleven and, above all, choose a starting striker.”

Biasin’s remarks underline a growing sentiment that Juventus must rediscover its sense of identity and direction. Stability, discipline, and trust in a core group of players could be the foundation for turning their current struggles into sustained success. For Tudor, the message is clear: decisive choices and consistency are essential if he is to avoid repeating the mistakes of his predecessor.