Although Juventus made several significant additions during the most recent transfer window, reports suggest that the club may still look to strengthen further in January. Among the players being considered is Raphael Guerreiro, currently with Bayern Munich. According to Il Bianconero, the men in black and white have been monitoring the Portuguese international for some time and view him as a potential target to enhance their squad in the upcoming window.

Juventus’s management remains determined to continue improving the team’s depth and quality. The club has shown a willingness to act decisively in the mid-season market when opportunities arise, despite the general perception that the January window rarely offers top-tier signings. Unlike many of their rivals, Juventus have previously managed to secure impactful players at the start of the year, some of whom went on to become key figures in the side.

Juventus’s Ambitions for the January Market

As the winter window approaches, speculation is growing that Juventus will once again be active. Their sporting department appears intent on reinforcing specific positions to provide greater balance and competition within the team. Guerreiro’s versatility, technical ability, and experience at the highest level make him an attractive option. Capable of operating both as a left-back and a midfielder, he fits the type of adaptable profile Juventus have often pursued in recent seasons.

Bayern Munich’s Position and Guerreiro’s Situation

The 31-year-old joined Bayern Munich in 2023, bringing valuable Bundesliga and international experience with him. However, he has at times found it difficult to secure regular minutes in a squad stacked with talent. This situation has fuelled speculation that he may be open to a new challenge elsewhere in Europe, should the right opportunity arise.

Nevertheless, Bayern may be reluctant to part with him mid-season if they continue to view him as an important member of their rotation. The German champions are known for maintaining squad stability during crucial periods of the campaign, and any potential move would depend on their willingness to negotiate.

For Juventus, pursuing Guerreiro would signal continued ambition and strategic planning. Whether or not the move materialises, it underlines the club’s intent to keep evolving and to equip Igor Tudor with the resources necessary to compete at the highest level throughout the remainder of the season.