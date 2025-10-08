After five consecutive draws, attention has turned to Juventus as speculation grows over how the club will respond to their manager’s current situation. Igor Tudor, well aware of the pressures that accompany such a high-profile position, finds himself under scrutiny as his team struggles to secure victories. For a club with Juventus’s ambitions, a prolonged period without wins is always cause for concern.

Their most recent outing ended in a goalless draw against AC Milan, a match in which Juventus were arguably fortunate to take a point. Milan missed a penalty and created several clear opportunities, while the men in black and white struggled to impose themselves offensively. Some observers suggested that a defeat might have served as a wake-up call for the team, highlighting the need for tactical and psychological improvements. Nevertheless, Juventus held firm defensively, salvaging a result that at least prevented further damage.

Club Leadership Remains Patient

At the Allianz Stadium, there is a collective desire to see a turnaround in performances. The international break has provided Tudor with valuable time to reassess his approach, work on the team’s weaknesses, and attempt to reignite their early-season momentum. The Croatian manager, a former midfielder himself, understands that results must improve if he is to maintain his position at the helm.

Despite growing frustration among supporters, internal sources suggest that Juventus’s hierarchy remains patient. According to Il Bianconero, the club has made no decision regarding Tudor’s future, choosing instead to back him as the right man to lead the project. The management believes that with time and focus, the team can overcome this difficult spell and return to winning ways.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

A Crucial Period Ahead

For Tudor and his players, the upcoming fixtures are likely to prove decisive. A strong response after the international break could restore confidence and stabilise the situation, while continued inconsistency would inevitably increase pressure on the coaching staff. The current stance from the Juventus board signals a desire for continuity rather than upheaval, with faith placed in Tudor’s ability to correct course. However, as always in Turin, patience has its limits, and results on the pitch will ultimately determine whether that confidence endures.