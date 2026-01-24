Julen Lopetegui knows Youssef En-Nesyri well after coaching him at Sevilla between 2020 and 2022, giving him a clear understanding of what the striker can offer to any team he represents. That insight is now particularly relevant as En-Nesyri edges closer to a move to Juventus during the current transfer window.

Juventus Close in on En-Nesyri Deal

Juventus have reached an agreement with Fenerbahce to add the striker to their squad, and the move is now nearing completion. The AFCON finalist is open to the transfer, and if all parties finalise the remaining details, he is expected to wear the club’s famous black and white shirt for the rest of the season. The deal could be concluded within the next few hours, with both clubs set to sign off on the arrangement.

While Juventus supporters are aware of En-Nesyri’s reputation, many are still unsure about what to expect from him in Serie A. His time in Turkey has kept him somewhat out of the spotlight for Italian fans, increasing interest in learning more about his playing style and overall impact. Given his history with the player, Lopetegui is well placed to provide clarity.

Youssef En-Nesyri (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Lopetegui on En-Nesyri’s Qualities

The Spanish coach has spoken in detail about En-Nesyri’s attributes and development during their time together at Sevilla. Speaking as quoted by Il Bianconero, Lopetegui said, “We brought him to Sevilla from Leganes. We were a very aggressive team without the ball, we pressed very high and he seemed perfect because he had incredible pace and intensity. We weren’t wrong, and we discovered other qualities: he’s an aggressive striker who works extremely hard for the team . He proved to be perfect for our idea of pressing in the opposition’s half. And then in the air he has precise timing , on crosses from the wings he attacks the ball with courage and power. And finally, it must be added that he’s very quick : in transitions he can be used wonderfully in open play because he’s strong and technical. We worked to try to organise his innate and explosive energy, which is at the same time wild.”

Lopetegui’s assessment paints the picture of a dynamic and hard-working forward, qualities Juventus will hope translate quickly as they look to strengthen their squad for the remainder of the campaign.