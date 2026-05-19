Juventus have reignited their interest in Benfica’s Antonio Silva, with the defender closing in on a possible move away from the club at the end of the season. The Bianconeri are monitoring developments closely as they look to strengthen their defensive options ahead of the summer transfer window, with Silva remaining a long-standing target.

He has been regarded as one of the finest Portuguese defenders in recent seasons and is widely considered among the most promising players in the Portuguese top flight. His performances have attracted attention across Europe, with his development being closely followed by several elite clubs. Juventus continue to view him as a strong candidate to enhance their defensive line.

Renewed Interest in Antonio Silva

Juventus have maintained an interest in Silva since his breakthrough at Benfica, with scouts continuing to track his progress over multiple seasons. The club’s hierarchy believe he fits the profile required to strengthen their back line, and his consistency has ensured he remains high on their list of targets ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

According to Football Italia, the Bianconeri have once again added him to their transfer shortlist for the next window, as they seek to reinforce their defensive unit. Luciano Spalletti is also hoping to improve the back line, and the club believes additional quality will support his tactical plans moving forward.

Defensive Reinforcement Strategy

Juventus are prepared to support their manager with further additions to improve squad quality, particularly in defence, as they aim to remain competitive at the highest level. The club sees strengthening the back line as a priority during the upcoming transfer window.

Silva is considered one of the most promising young defenders in Europe, and Juventus are keen for him to continue his development within their system should a deal be completed in the future.