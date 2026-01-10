Juventus have added Noussair Mazraoui to its list of potential transfer targets as it continues to plan for squad strengthening. The Bianconeri are exploring several options as they look to improve depth and quality, and the Manchester United defender has emerged as one of the players under consideration.

Mazraoui is currently away on international duty, representing Morocco at the AFCON, where they have reached the semi-finals. Despite his absence, his club form has not gone unnoticed. He has been one of Manchester United’s most reliable performers and has consistently featured when fit, establishing himself as an important part of their squad.

Uncertainty at Manchester United

The former Bayern Munich player has been regarded as a key figure at Old Trafford and was highly valued by Ruben Amorim during his tenure. However, United’s decision to sack that manager has created a degree of uncertainty within the squad. As is often the case following a managerial change, every player is now expected to prove their worth under new leadership.

Juventus are believed to be monitoring that situation closely. They are keen to take advantage of any instability and view Mazraoui as a player who could fit well into their setup. While the defender appears settled and content at Manchester United, the changing dynamics at the club may open the door to potential discussions.

Juventus Planning Ahead

The Bianconeri are aware that convincing Manchester United to part with Mazraoui would require a strong and carefully structured proposal. He remains a valued member of their squad, and any sale would not be straightforward. Nonetheless, according to Calciomercato, Juventus have placed him firmly on its radar as one of several targets being assessed.

Luciano Spalletti is expected to receive backing from the club in the transfer market, both during the current window and in the summer. Juventus are determined to provide him with players who can contribute immediately while also fitting into longer-term plans.

Mazraoui could be one of the names Spalletti works with next season if circumstances align. For now, Juventus continue to evaluate its options, aware that competition and financial considerations will play a significant role in determining whether a move for the Manchester United defender becomes a realistic possibility.