Tarik Muharemovic has emerged as a player of interest for Juventus in recent weeks, with the club closely monitoring his situation as they assess potential additions to their squad. The Bianconeri have been active in identifying targets to strengthen their group this month, and Muharemovic appeared to be a possible defensive reinforcement under consideration.

Juventus already possess several quality options in defence, but there is a recognition that further depth is required. Defensive positions within the squad have been particularly vulnerable to injuries, increasing the need for reliable cover across the back line. As a result, the club has compiled a shortlist of players and is expected to pursue reinforcements in the coming weeks.

Competition for Defensive Reinforcements

Despite their interest, Juventus are aware that not every target will be attainable. Muharemovic is one such player they could miss out on, as competition for his signature is strong. Both Juventus and Inter Milan have been linked with a move for the Sassuolo defender, and the Bianconeri are reportedly keen to win the race to secure his services.

Juventus hold a potential advantage in negotiations, as Muharemovic is a former player of the club. In addition, they retain a sell-on clause, which could reduce the overall cost of any potential deal. This financial leverage, combined with the possibility that the defender could be open to a return to Turin, has fuelled optimism among some supporters.

Sassuolo’s Firm Stance

However, any move this month appears unlikely. According to Tuttojuve, Sassuolo have no intention of selling Muharemovic during the current window. The club reportedly view him as too important to their plans and is actively blocking approaches from interested teams.

This stance significantly complicates matters for Juventus, who must now weigh up alternative options should Sassuolo maintain their position. While the Bianconeri are expected to continue working on multiple targets, Muharemovic’s situation highlights the challenges involved in strengthening the squad midseason.

For now, Juventus remain focused on improving its depth, but it appears that any pursuit of the Sassuolo defender may have to be revisited at a later date.