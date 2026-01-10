Juventus began the season in encouraging fashion before a downturn in results led to increasing pressure, ultimately costing Igor Tudor his position. Even during their stronger early performances, there was limited belief that the club would finish the campaign as champions of Italy. Expectations remained measured, with many observers unconvinced that consistency could be sustained across the season.

The Bianconeri struggled to find momentum and were widely viewed as having an underwhelming summer transfer window. As a result, the prevailing view was that Juventus would focus on securing a top-four finish rather than mounting a title challenge. When Luciano Spalletti was appointed as manager, the objective set for him was clear: qualification for the Champions League by the end of the season.

Signs of a Revival Under New Management

Juventus were confident that a top-four place was achievable, and this target was reportedly the benchmark for Spalletti to earn a new contract. With a new manager in charge, there was an acceptance that the team would require time to stabilise and rebuild confidence. However, over the past few weeks, Juventus have delivered a run of performances that suggest a rapid transformation.

The team has displayed renewed authority and structure, prompting growing discussion about their potential to challenge for the title. Their recent form has highlighted a sharper identity and improved cohesion, leading some to believe that the Bianconeri could yet end the season as champions of Italy.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Orlando Offers Measured Optimism

Former player Massimo Orlando has indicated that such an outcome would not surprise him, as cited by Tuttojuve. He said, “I’ve been saying be careful with Juve since Spalletti arrived. Before, there was no identity and confusion; he did a great job, otherwise you wouldn’t go to Sassuolo and win with that kind of authority. It seems to me that Juve are doing more than well. Of course, there will be cup competitions that will bring challenges, but Juve didn’t start out to win the league. If I saw them finish second or third, I wouldn’t be surprised.”

While expectations remain cautious, Juventus are increasingly being viewed as a side capable of exceeding their initial objectives this season.