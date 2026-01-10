Daniel Maldini is set to change clubs once again, with Juventus emerging as a possible destination as they assess options to strengthen their attacking unit. The Bianconeri are understood to admire his profile, although they face competition from Lazio for his signature. Maldini is currently on the books at Atalanta, having previously come through the ranks at AC Milan, but he is reportedly seeking a more prominent role than he currently enjoys.

The attacker has found opportunities limited at Atalanta, prompting interest from elsewhere. Juventus have been tracking his situation closely, with Luciano Spalletti believing that Maldini possesses attributes that could suit his system. Despite that interest, the Bianconeri are aware that Atalanta is unlikely to make negotiations straightforward.

Juventus Assess Attacking Options

Juventus already boast several quality attackers, and Spalletti has overseen notable improvement across the squad. A number of players who previously struggled for consistency are now performing at a much higher level. Even so, the club believe there is room for further improvement and sees the current transfer window as an opportunity to enhance their depth.

The Bianconeri are keen to be proactive and ensure that key players are not overburdened as the season progresses. Strengthening the squad with versatile options is viewed as an important part of that strategy, particularly given the demands of domestic and European competition.

Competition From Lazio and Tactical Fit

According to Calciomercato, Juventus view Maldini as a potential deputy to Kenan Yildiz, who features heavily for the team. However, Lazio is also following the player closely and is expected to challenge the Old Lady for his signature, having already held discussions with Atalanta.

Maldini’s versatility is a major factor in Juventus’ interest. He is capable of operating on the wing, as a false nine, or in midfield, which adds to his appeal. The club believe this flexibility could make him a valuable squad option. While he is not considered one of Atalanta’s most indispensable players, any move will still require careful negotiation.

As Juventus continue to refine its squad, Maldini remains a player of interest, though competition and Atalanta’s stance will ultimately shape the outcome.