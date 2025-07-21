Juventus and Como are reportedly reflecting on an exchange deal involving Mattia Perin and Emil Audero.

Last season, Michele Di Gregorio immediately established himself as the club’s ultimate No.1, and has no desire to leave Turin any time soon, despite Manchester City’s reported interest.

Moreover, Carlo Pinsoglio is happy with his role as a third-choice goalkeeper and a locker-room leader, so he too is set to extend his time at Continassa.

On the other hand, Perin grew frustrated with the lack of playing time he received over the years, and is now ready for a change in scenery.

Como eyeing a move for Mattia Perin

In recent weeks, the 32-year-old has been linked with the likes of Milan and Bologna, but these tracks have apparently faded.

But according to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Como could represent an interesting destination for Perin.

The Lagunari are coming off a superb first season in the top flight, finishing in an impressive 10th place. Nevertheless, the ambitious Lombardians don’t intend to stop there, as they continue to invest in both savvy veterans and exciting up-and-comers.

Como are also closing in on Perin’s former Juventus teammate, Alvaro Morata, who is keen to play his football under his compatriot Cesc Fabregas next season.

As for Juventus, they will need a new understudy for Di Gregorio if Perin ends up leaving the club. Interestingly, the source believes that the latter’s replacement could also arrive from Como.

As reported in recent days, the Bianconeri have been considering bringing Audero back to the club.

Emil Audero (Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images)

Juventus resort to Emil Audero?

The 28-year-old is a youth product of Juventus who went on to make a name for himself at Sampdoria.

The Italo-Indonesian signed for Como last summer, but failed to lock himself a starting spot, so he spent the second half of the season on loan at Palermo.

Therefore, the Turin-based newspaper believes that the two clubs could simply decide to swap their wantaway goalkeepers in a deal that should appease all parties involved.