Juventus are interested in the services of coveted Red Star teenager Vasilije Kostov, but Arsenal and Inter are reportedly the main protagonists in the race for his signature.

The attacking midfielder is one of the most exciting young talents to emerge from Serbia in recent years.

Although he’s only 17, Kostov was promoted to the senior squad last summer and has already cemented himself as the biggest attraction at the club. This season, he has already contributed with 12 goals and six assists in his 33 appearances across all competitions.

Juventus join the race for Vasilike Kostov

The Belgrade native’s exploits certainly haven’t gone unnoticed, as a host of top European clubs are already vying for his services.

According to Calciomercato.it, Juventus have joined the race for Kostov, as have Bayern Munich, who are closely monitoring the player.

Marco Ottolini (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, the source reveals that the youngster dreams about playing in the Premier League, which gives an important edge to Arsenal, who are considered his staunchest suitor on the English shores.

The Premier League leaders have already submitted a €20 million offer for the midfielder that was swiftly rejected by Red Stars, who are only willing to part ways with the teenager for a record deal.

Inter trying to overtake Arsenal for Kostov

While the Gunners are hot on the teenager’s heels, Inter believe they can tip the scales in their favour thanks to a couple of winning cards.

As the source explains, the Nerazzurri are relying on their legend, Dejan Stankovic, to convince Kostov to join them.

Moreover, the teenager is represented by Nikola Kolarov, the brother of Aleksandar Kolarov, who currently acts as Cristian Chivu’s assistant coach at Inter.

Between Arsenal’s vigorous pursuit, Inter’s advantages, and Red Star’s hefty price tag, Juventus will certainly find it hard to prevail in the Kostov race.