Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti remains a divisive figure among Roma supporters, as evidenced by the reception he received on Sunday.

The Certaldo native worked for a host of clubs throughout his 35-year career, in addition to his recent stint with the Italian national team. Nevertheless, he made more appearances on the Giallorossi dugout than any other club.

Between his original tenure from 2005 to 2009 and his second from 2016 to 2017, Spalletti oversaw 299 Roma matches. Nevertheless, his current relationship with the club supporters is far from idyllic.

Roma fans give Luciano Spalletti a fiery welcome

During his second reign at Trigoria, Spalletti reduced the role of ageing club icon Francesco Totti. While the two men have now burried the hatchet, many Roman supporters still blame the manager for Er Pupone’s ‘forced’ retirement in 2017.

While the legendary No.10 hung up his boots at the end of that campaign, the tactician was appointed Inter head coach, and then joined another one of Roma’s rivals, when signing for Napoli in 2021.

(Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

According to Il Corriere dello Sport (via IlBianconero), Roma supporters made their feelings known towards Spalletti by singing Totti’s name during Sunday’s thrilling contest against Juventus.

The Bianconeri head coach was also the target of some insulting chants, as the fans made it clear he’s no longer a popular figure in the Italian capital.

Spalletti refused to shake Ndicka’s apology

Spalletti’s eventful return to the Stadio Olimpico also included a curious incident involving Evan Ndicka.

Following Wesley’s opener at the end of the first half, the Juventus manager entered the pitch to give some instructions to his players.

Ndicka thought that Spalletti had provocative motives, so he complained to the referee, asking him to show the 66-year-old a yellow card.

Realising his mistake, the Ivorian went to apologise to the Juventus boss, but the irritated coach refused to shake the player’s hand.