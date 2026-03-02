Juventus are reportedly planning to keep Jeremie Boga in Turin beyond the current campaign after making a good impression on Luciano Spalletti.

The Bianconeri didn’t have an eventful winter transfer window, only making two additions to the first team in the final 24 hours before the deadline.

Damien Comolli and Marco Ottolini brought Boga from OGC Nice and Emil Holm from Bologna. Both players arrived on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Jeremie Boga already won over Luciano Spalletti

Unfortunately for Emil Holm, he picked up a serious injury that could hurt his chances of earning a permanent Juventus contract. On the other hand, Boga has already offered important contributions, albeit off the bench.

Spalletti has identified the 29-year-old as an impact substitute capable of adding flair and dynamism to the left flank. His introduction often allows Kenan Yildiz to operate in a more central role.

Jeremie Boga (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Ivorian opened his account for the club with a volley that restored Juve’s hopes against Roma, which was followed by Federico Gatti’s equaliser.

The former Sassuolo and Atalanta man had also produced the assist for Pierre Kalulu’s last-minute equaliser against Lazio last month.

Juventus want to keep Boga on a permanent deal

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Juventus are incresingly positive about exercising their option to buy Boga from Nice.

As the source explains, the winger has already proved he can be an added value to the team. And with a €4.8 million price tag, they’re unlikely to find a better bargain on the market.

Boga himself would be delighted to stay at Continassa, as he has no desire to return to the French Riviera.

The 29-year-old was among a group of Nice players who were attacked by members of the club’s ultras on the training ground back in December. The winger refused to play for the Ligue 1 side after that unsavoury incident.