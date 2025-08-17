Juventus and Atletico Madrid are reportedly open to conducting a sensational swap deal that would see Nicolas Gonzalez and Nahuel Molina trading places.

As Il Corriere dello Sport (via TuttoJuve) explains, this idea stemmed from the two clubs’ respective needs, as the Turin-based giants are looking to add one more right wingback to their ranks, while Diego Simeone’s side is searching the market for an attacking winger.

Therefore, the Roman newspaper claims that talks are ongoing on this particular front, and it remains to be seen if all parties will be able to reach a satisfying solution.

Juventus & Atletico working on Gonzalez-Molina swap deal

Juventus have already brought in a right wingback this summer in the shape of Joao Mario who joined from Porto, while Alberto Costa made the opposite move.

The 25-year-old Portuguese has been largely impressive in pre-season. On Saturday, he produced a wonderful assist for Dusan Vlahovic in the 2-1 win over Atalanta.

However, Mario won’t be sufficient on his own, so the management is keen to add one more player for this role.

The Serie A giants have been linked with a plethora of candidates, but Molina has been pinpointed as the club’s preferred target.

The Bianconeri have been tracking the 27-year-old Argentinian since his time at Udinese. However, they missed out on the opportunity to sign him in 2022, with the Colchoneros winning the race.

Nevertheless, Molina is no longer considered untouchable at Atletico, so he’s now available for the right offer, which is believed to be around €25 million.

Juventus set their price for Nico Gonzalez

As for Gonzalez, he is coming off an underwhelming first season at Juventus, and Igor Tudor doesn’t appear too adamant about keeping him at Continassa.

The Bianconeri are ready to sanction the sale of the former Stuttgart and Fiorentina winger, but they will require a transfer fee of €30 million to avoid registering capital gains.