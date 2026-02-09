Juventus target Xaver Schlager has confirmed he intends to leave RB Leipzig on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The Austrian is a youth product of RB Salzburg, who has been plying his trade in Germany since the summer of 2019. He then returned to the Red Bull family in 2022, joining Leipzig’s ranks.

The midfielder has since cemented himself as a stalwart for the Bundesliga side, but his time at the club is coming to an end.

Celtic make an offer for departing Xaver Schlager

On Sunday, Schlager announced he’s leaving Leipzig at the end of the season, revealing he has decided to reject the club’s renewal offers.

“My last three-and-a-half years at the club have been marked by several unforgettable moments. I feel very at home here, both at the club and within the team,” said the Austria international.

“That’s why I really appreciate the efforts the club and its management team have put into our discussions.

“But ultimately, my desire is to experience and try something new. It wasn’t a rejection of RB Leipzig, but rather a decision to pursue something else.”

Xaver Schlager (Photo by Maryam Majd/Getty Images)

According to the Daily Record, Celtic have already offered the player a pre-contract, as they look to recruit him on a free transfer.

Nevertheless, TuttoJuve insists that Juventus have already made a move back in December, opening talks with the player’s entourage.

Why Juventus are interested in Schlager

While Schlager might not be the most prominent profile, Damien Comolli and Marco Ottolini believe he could be a useful addition to Luciano Spalletti’s squad.

The Bianconeri could be gunning to sign two new midfielders next summer, so bringing in the Austrian on a free transfer would allow them to save their resources for a top-notch signing.

The Linz native is a battling midfielder who excels at winning back possession and driving the ball forward.

While Juventus and Celtic are considered the main contenders in the race, other suitors could enter the fray now that the player’s departure has been confirmed.