Juventus must secure the futures of two key figures within their squad, and there is growing confidence that both Luciano Spalletti and Dusan Vlahovic will remain at the club. Maintaining stability in both management and attack is viewed as essential for the team’s continued progress.

The club has been engaged in discussions to retain Vlahovic, with Spalletti keen to continue working with the Serbian forward, whom he considers the best striker currently available in the squad. Juventus, as one of Europe’s leading sides, is naturally determined to keep hold of its most important assets.

Contract Talks and Confidence

Despite this optimism, there has been concern among supporters regarding the possibility of losing either Vlahovic or Spalletti. The striker, in particular, would attract significant interest if he were to become available as a free agent, while uncertainty over the manager’s contract could also invite speculation about his future.

According to Tuttojuve, the club remains confident that both individuals will stay. This belief stems from ongoing positive discussions and a shared intention to continue building the team’s success. Juventus is understood to be working diligently to reach agreements that satisfy all parties involved.

Stability for the Future

Vlahovic is reportedly keen to remain in Turin, and his representatives have indicated a willingness to extend his stay at the Allianz Stadium beyond the current term. This development encourages the club as it seeks to secure his long-term future.

The outcome of these negotiations could also influence Spalletti’s own decision. Retaining a key player such as Vlahovic would reinforce the manager’s confidence in the club’s ambitions and its commitment to supporting him.

The coming weeks are expected to be decisive as Juventus looks to finalise both contracts. Ensuring continuity in leadership and maintaining a strong attacking presence will be crucial as the club aims to remain competitive at the highest level.