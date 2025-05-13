Juventus is continuing its focus on young talent, particularly in the Bundesliga, as the club seeks to replicate the success it has enjoyed with Kenan Yildiz. The Bianconeri have developed a robust youth structure, enabling them to bring in promising players and nurture them through their ranks before introducing them to the senior squad.

Yildiz arrived from Bayern Munich and initially joined Juventus’s Under-19 team. His performances quickly earned him a place in the Next Gen squad, where he continued to impress. His development was closely monitored by the club, and eventually, he was given an opportunity to play for the first team, which proved to be a successful decision. Now a regular starter, Yildiz has become an integral part of the squad and remains determined to continue his progress in Turin.

Juventus Targeting German Youth Prospect

Following Yildiz’s breakthrough, Juventus is once again looking to the German football system to find emerging talents. A report on Tuttomercatoweb indicates that the club has set its sights on Marwin Schmitz. The teenager has been developing at FC St. Pauli and has drawn attention for his performances, which have marked him as one of the most promising young midfielders in Germany.

Juventus has been monitoring Schmitz for some time, and the report suggests that the club may move to sign him once the current season concludes. Bringing in such a player would align with the club’s long-term strategy of acquiring and developing young talents with high potential.

(Photo by Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images)

Competition Likely for Bundesliga Midfielder

Germany continues to produce a significant number of talented young footballers, and Schmitz is regarded as one of the standout names in his age group. Juventus will likely face competition from other top European clubs who have also taken notice of the midfielder’s progress.

The Bianconeri are aware that they must act decisively if they are to secure the player’s signature. Failing to do so could see them miss out on a promising addition to their ranks. With youth development forming a critical part of Juventus’s project, acquiring Schmitz could be another step in building a team for long-term success.