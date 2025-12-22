Juventus have reportedly enquired about Lazio goalkeeper Christos Mandas, who has been identified as a possible replacement for Mattia Perin.

Over the past month or so, the Italian custodian has been increasingly linked with a return to Genoa. The 33-year-old had started his career at the Ligurian club before joining the Bianconeri in the summer 2018, and then returned for a second spell on loan between January 2020 and June 2021.

Perin now has a new ally at the Luigi Ferraris in Daniele De Rossi, who was appointed Genoa manager following the sacking of Patrick Vieira. The Roma icon is said to be keen to reunite with his former international teammate.

Mattia Perin tempted by Genoa return?

According to Tuttosport, Perin is tempted by the prospect of returning to the Grifone, especially since he’ll be guaranteed a starting berth.

The Latina native has been serving as an understudy at Juventus for years, initially behind Wojciech Szczesny and now Michele Di Gregorio. Hence, a homecoming coupled with a prominent role could be too enticing to resist.

For their part, Juventus are happy with the status quo, as they consider Perin an important figure in the locker room. Nevertheless, the hierarchy won’t stand in the goalkeeper’s way should he request a transfer.

Juventus contact Christos Mandas

Christos Mandas (Photo by Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images)

With Perin’s departure becoming an increasingly concrete possibility, Juventus don’t want to be caught off guard.

Hence, the Turin-based newspaper claims the club has already sounded out Mandas, who is unhappy with his lack of playing time at Lazio.

The 24-year-old has often produced the goods when called upon, but Maurizio Sarri has entrusted Ivan Provedel with the starting gloves upon his return to the club.

The source claims that Juventus have already made initial contact with the Greek shot-stopper and his entourage.

This follows a weekend report from Alfredo Pedullà, who suggested a merry-go-round involving Perin, Mandas, and Nicola Leali, with the latter ending up at Lazio.