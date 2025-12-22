Juventus and Joao Mario could be heading towards a swift separation, with Crystal Palace emerging as a potential destination.

The Serie A giants brought in four new players to Continassa last summer, and they all endured underwhelming starts at the club.

But while Lois Openda, Jonathan David and Edon Zhegrova are at least beginning to show promising signs, Mario has been nowhere to be seen.

Crystal Palace facing competition from all around Europe for Joao Mario

The Portuguese wing-back has made 11 appearances this season, only twice as a starter. The last time he was selected in the starting XI dates back to September.

Therefore, several sources believe that Juventus are now willing to cut their losses and offload the former Porto star at the first opportunity.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Crystal Palace have already shown interest in the 25-year-old, whom they consider suitable for Oliver Glasner’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

Joao Mario (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

However, the source warns the Eagles about competition from fellow Premier League sides, as well as LaLiga. Moreover, the Porto youth product also has suitors in his home country.

After spending around €12 million to sign him last summer, the Bianconeri will be seeking a similar figure to avoid registering a capital loss.

Juventus desperate to offload Joao Mario and sign a repalcement

At this stage, most fans and observers agree that Juventus drew the short straw in the double deal that saw them sign Joao Mario from Porto and send Alberto Costa in the opposite direction.

The younger Costa was already beginning to show promising signs under Igor Tudor, and has already established himself as a regular starter for the Dragao. The 22-year-old has thus far made 25 appearances in all competitions, producing eight assists in the process.

But since lamenting this operation would be useless at this point, Juventus must try to find a solution for Mario in January, which would allow them to bring in a more suitable replacement, one who could at least challenge for a starting role at Luciano Spalletti’s court.