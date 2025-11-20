Juventus received a painful blow this week, as it was revealed that Daniele Rugani has suffered a muscle injury.

This news emerged at a time when the emergency at the back was beginning to ease. Lloyd Kelly has recovered from his injury and resumed training with his teammates, while Juan Cabal isn’t too far behind. On the contrary, Gleison Bremer still requires additional time on the sidelines.

But while Juventus were preparing for Saturday’s away fixture against Fiorentina, Rugani succumbed to injury.

Daniele Rugani ruled out of action with calf injury

On Wednesday, Juventus confirmed that the 31-year-old has picked up a muscle injury, as confirmed by the results of the clinical tests conducted on Wednesday.

“Following a muscle problem sustained during Tuesday’s training session, Daniele Rugani underwent radiological tests at J|Medical this morning,” reads the official note published on the official Juventus website.

“The tests revealed a low-grade tear in the soleus muscle of his right leg.”

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

As usual, the statement didn’t provide an estimated timetable, leaving journalists and medical experts to speculate on this front.

According to Sky Sport Italia correspondent Paolo Aghemo (via TuttoJuve), Rugani will require more than one month on the sidelines.

On the other hand, Italian journalist Michele De Blasis provides a more merciful estimation, but he still thinks that the defender will spend at least 15 days out of action.

"Lesione di basso grado del muscolo soleo della gamba destra” per #Rugani. La #Juventus lo perde per almeno 15 giorni. @OggiSportNotiz2 — Michele De Blasis (@micheledeblasis) November 19, 2025

Rugani’s season thus far

Despite the absence of three other defenders, Rugani still couldn’t lock himself a regular starting role. He has only made five appearances in Serie A, including three as a starter, in addition to two in the Champions League.

The Italian has only featured once since the appointment of Luciano Spalletti, starting in the Derby della Mole against Torino. However, he only lasted 45 minutes, as the manager decided to bring in Federico Gatti after the break.

Although he’s not the club’s most prominent defender, Rugani’s absence will still be felt, especially amidst the packed schedule between now and the holiday season.