Juventus winger Francisco Conceicao may have suffered another injury setback during Saturday’s contest against Lecce, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The 23-year-old suffered a slight muscle issue in the 2-1 win over Roma a couple of weeks ago. While clinical tests ruled out a serious injury, the Portuguese star didn’t join his teammates on the trip to Pisa last weekend.

Several sources had expected Conceicao to skip the first match of the year as well, but the player made a swift recovery and was given the nod from the first minute against Lecce. However, he only lasted on the pitch for 45 minutes before being replaced by Edon Zhegrova after the interval.

Francisco Conceicao suffers injury relapse against Lecce

Conceicao’s exit certainly prompted concerns among the club’s supporters, as Luciano Spalletti didn’t offer any reassuring words following the contest.

In fact, several sources in the Italian press, including La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, and IlBianconero, revealed that the problem that hampered the player against Roma reappeared on Saturday.

The former Porto and Ajax man felt some pain in the left thigh, and is now expected to undergo tests in the coming hours.

Juventus must be careful with Chico Conceicao

Juventus are hoping that the results will once again rule out a muscle injury. However, Saturday’s outcome on the pitch suggests that Conceicao’s return to the starting lineup may have been premature.

Therefore, Spalletti and the technical staff would be wise to rest him in the coming fixtures, even if he’s deemed clinically cleared.

It should be remembered that Dusan Vlahovic’s body had given several warning signs in the weeks that preceded his serious injury.

The Serbian was often thrust back to action almost immediately, so a more precarious approach might have prevented the high-grade tear he suffered last month, although no one can be entirely certain.