CAGLIARI, ITALY - NOVEMBER 26: Francois Modesto sports area technical consultant of Monza looks on during the Serie A TIM match between Cagliari Calcio and AC Monza at Sardegna Arena on November 26, 2023 in Cagliari, Italy. (Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

Juventus have identified Francois Modesto as their new Technical Director, according to several sources in the Italian media.

The Bianconeri have been revamping their sporting department this summer, as the club’s former Football Director, Cristiano Giuntoli and his collaborators left the club after a disappointing campaign.

The former Napoli sporting director paid the price for the underwhelming displays of last summer’s most expensive signings, namely Teun Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz and Nico Gonzalez. Moreover, he was blamed for handpicking Thiago Motta as the new head coach, which turned out to be a poor decision in hindsight.

Damien Comolli has been given the reins at Juventus

Therefore, Juventus have decided to hand the reins to Damien Comolli, who arrived in Turin with vast experience under his belt. The 52-year-old has been appointed as General Director, and he’s now entrusted with shaping up the sporting department.

The former Toulouse president has seemingly identified his compatriot, Modesto, as the ideal candidate for the Technical Director.

While the club has yet to make any official announcement in this regard, several sources in the Italian press believe the decision has already been made, including Sky Sport Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Who is Francois Modesto, and what will be his role at Juventus?

Modesto was born and raised in Bastia, and he started his playing career at his hometown club. He then went to represent Cagliari, Monaco and Olympiacos, but his career went full circle as he returned to Bastia in 2013 for his final stint, before calling it a day in 2016.

The 46-year-old was then appointed at Olympiacos first as a sporting director, and then as the head of scouting. Afterwards, he served as Technical Director at Nottingham Forest and Monza, but has been unattached since January 2025.

According to IlBianconero, Modesto will act as the link between head coach Igor Tudor and the Juventus management, and will also be involved in the scouting thanks to his expertise in this department.