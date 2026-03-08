The jury is already out on Jeremie Boga, who is destined to linger at Juventus beyond the current campaign.

The Bianconeri had a largely uneventful winter transfer campaign, but they ended up recruiting the Ivorian winger and Emil Holm in the final two days of the transfer window. Both players arrived on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Unfortunately for the Swedish right-back, he sustained a serious injury just a few weeks following his arrival. On the other hand, Boga has already carved out a place for himself in Luciano Spalletti’s plans.

Jeremie Boga has been producing the goods since his arrival

Although he has yet to earn his full debut, the Ivorian has now become the manager’s first option off the bench, playing the role of a super-sub.

Boga has been identified as a backup for Yildiz on the left wing, but he has often been paired with the Turkish star upon his introduction, allowing the latter to occupy a more central role.

The 29-year-old has thus far made seven cameos, making his impact felt with some vital contributions.

He provided the assist for Pierre Kalulu’s last-gasp equaliser against Lazio, scored the volley that restored Juve’s hopes against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico, and he opened his account at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday by scoring the fourth goal against Pisa.

Why Boga is a major bargain for Juventus

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are set to exercise their option to buy Boga from OGC Nice, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

As the pink newspaper explains, the Bianconeri are preparing for what should be a busy summer. The management is expected to shell out sizable amounts on a midfielder, a striker, and a goalkeeper.

Therefore, Boga represents a low-cost operation that allows the club to save their funds for other departments. The Serie A giants can buy the 29-year-old for just €4.8 million, while his salary is expected to be between €1.5 and €2 million per season, marking him as an absolute bargain.