Atletico Madrid will be happy to keep Nico Gonzalez beyond the current campaign, but they’re reportedly trying to negotiate more favourable terms.

The 27-year-old remains tied to Juventus with a contract valid until June 2029, but he was loaned to the LaLiga club last summer following a disappointing first season in Turin.

This season, the winger has had his highs and lows, so his future in the Spanish capital remains shrouded in mystery.

Will Nico Gonzalez leave Juventus permanently?

The original agreement between Juventus and Atletico includes an option to buy at the end of the season, in addition to an obligation to buy that would be activated if the winger plays more than 45 minutes in 21 league matches.

At this stage, Gonzalez has only made 13 LaLiga appearances that lasted more than 45 minutes. The winger’s recent injury struggles hindered his numbers, but has now made his return to action.

But with only 11 rounds left until the end of the season, reaching the threshold could be a long shot for the Argentine, especially amidst the strong competition for starting places.

During his appearance on Fabrizio Romano’s Italian YouTube channel (via TuttoJuve), Italian journalist Matteo Moretto revealed Atletico’s plan for Gonzalez.

Atletico Madrid keen to lower the asking price for Nico Gonzalez

As the transfer market expert revealed, Diego Simeone would like to keep his compatriot in Madrid for next season. However, the club’s sporting director, Mateu Alemany, isn’t too keen on spending €32 million for the former Fiorentina and Stuttgart man.

Therefore, the Colchoneros could try to avoid triggering the obligation clause, which would allow them to renegotiate the terms with Juventus.

The Spanish capital side would thus attempt to lower the price down, as they feel that the current figures are slightly inflated considering the player’s market value.

For their part, Juventus could be willing to accept, as long as they avoid recording a capital loss.