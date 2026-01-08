Bernardo Silva has emerged as a transfer target for Juventus in recent months as the Portugal star moves closer to becoming a free agent at the end of the season. The attacker has been a key figure for Manchester City over several successful years, playing a major role in their trophy-winning campaigns. However, the Premier League club is now entering a new phase and is preparing to reshape its squad.

Manchester City planning major changes

Silva is among the high-profile players Manchester City are prepared to release as part of their rebuilding process. The club has previously allowed established stars to depart to refresh the squad, and Silva now appears set to follow that path. Despite his importance and legacy at the Etihad, City have decided not to retain him beyond the current campaign.

Juventus have been monitoring his situation closely, especially after missing out on Kevin de Bruyne earlier this season when Napoli secured his signature. The Bianconeri are keen to add proven quality and leadership to their side, and Silva is viewed as an ideal profile to help elevate their performances. His experience at the highest level and history of success are seen as valuable assets as Juventus look to strengthen their squad.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Juventus step up pursuit

With Manchester City unwilling to keep him, Juventus believe they have a strong opportunity to secure Silva’s services. However, they are aware that competition will be fierce, as several other clubs are also interested in signing the attacker once he becomes available. This has prompted Juventus to act decisively to place itself in the strongest possible position.

According to Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri have intensified their efforts and made a fresh attempt to convince Silva to join them on a free transfer. Their renewed push underlines how highly they rate the Portugal international and how determined they are to bring him to Turin.

Juventus are confident that their project and the promise of a central role within the team could appeal to Silva at this stage of his career. As the season approaches its conclusion, their pursuit is expected to continue, with Juve hopeful that their increased commitment will ultimately persuade him to choose them as his next destination.