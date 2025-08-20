Adrien Rabiot could be on his way back to Juventus after reports in France and Italy confirmed that Olympique Marseille are now open to selling him. The French midfielder left Turin on a free transfer last summer after his contract expired, and he eventually signed for the Ligue 1 side in September.

At Marseille, Rabiot became an important figure and helped them secure a return to the Champions League. His experience and physical presence in midfield made him one of Roberto De Zerbi’s most trusted players. However, things have taken a turn in recent weeks.

Dressing room incident changes everything

According to reports, Rabiot was among the players who clashed in the dressing room after a recent match, an incident that left his manager furious. De Zerbi has since made it clear to the club’s hierarchy that he no longer wants to work with the midfielder and has pushed for his departure. That decision has now placed Rabiot on the market, only a year after he walked away from Juventus.

The development has alerted the Bianconeri. Calciomercato writes that Juventus are considering the opportunity to bring him back, especially given that the squad still needs reinforcements in midfield. The availability of someone who already knows the club, the league, and the expectations in Turin is a tempting prospect.

Adrien Rabiot (Getty Images)

Should Juventus make the move?

During his time in Turin, Rabiot was often a divisive figure but managed to win over many supporters with consistent performances in his final campaigns. He offered energy, balance, and the ability to contribute both defensively and offensively. That explains why Juventus worked hard to keep him before his eventual departure.

Still, the circumstances around his potential exit from Marseille raise concerns. Discipline has never been Rabiot’s strongest point, and Juventus will need to carefully evaluate whether bringing him back now would solve problems or create new ones. With the club seeking stability and planning a long-term rebuild, some may argue that another midfielder with fewer off-field issues might be a wiser choice.

For now, the door remains open, and Juventus must decide if a reunion with Rabiot is the right step forward.