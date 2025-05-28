Lorenzo Lucca is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after Italian strikers in Serie A, and his performances for Udinese have not gone unnoticed. With Juventus planning a major overhaul of their attacking department this summer, the Bianconeri have reportedly identified Lucca as one of their key targets.

Juventus eye Lucca to reshape attack

Juventus are expected to say goodbye to several forwards at the end of the season. Dusan Vlahovic, Samuel Mbangula, and Randal Kolo Muani are all being linked with moves away from the Allianz Stadium. This has prompted the club to begin scouting for young and reliable replacements, with Lorenzo Lucca now high on the list.

According to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, Lucca is set to leave Udinese this summer. The 24-year-old has impressed with his physical presence, finishing ability, and consistent performances throughout the season. His development has made him one of the top emerging forwards in Italian football, and Juve sees his profile as a perfect fit for their long-term vision.

Juventus are not the only club watching the striker closely. AC Milan have also shown interest, and they believe Lucca could be the answer to their own attacking struggles. The involvement of two top Italian clubs creates a competitive situation, which Udinese are happy to capitalise on.

Lorenzo Lucca in action for Udinese (Getty Images)

Udinese could cash in amid growing interest

Udinese are well aware that this summer may be the ideal time to sell Lucca. His value has grown, and with multiple suitors, the club could command a significant transfer fee. The report claims Udinese have set a price tag of €25 million for their striker, which could rise if a bidding war begins.

Lucca’s combination of youth, potential, and Serie A experience makes him a highly attractive prospect. He has the attributes needed to thrive at a top club, and Juventus would be wise to move quickly before AC Milan or another suitor steps in.

If the Bianconeri manage to sign him, Lucca could become an important part of their next generation of stars.