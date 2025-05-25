Juventus are reportedly keen to sign Lorenzo Lucca in the summer, and they may have a card up their sleeve that can help them strike an agreement with Udinese.

The Bianconeri are adamant about revamping their attacking department this summer. They hope they can sell Dusan Vlahovic for a decent revenue, while Randal Kolo Muani will likely return to Paris Saint-Germain since the Serie A giants don’t have the option to buy him, and are no longer desperate to keep him as they were when Thiago Motta was still in charge.

Therefore, Juventus are being linked with some of the finest centre-forwards in the world. Victor Osimhen remains the ultimate dream, but Mateo Retegui and Viktor Gyokeres have also emerged as alternative profiles.

Juventus set for major attacking overhaul

Lorenzo Lucca (Getty Images)

Nevertheless, one new striker might not be enough. Hence, Cristiano Giuntoli and his collaborators are keeping tabs on less glamorous profiles who can be good additions to the squad, and chief among them is Lucca.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are planning to negotiate the 24-year-old’s transfer to Turin, and they hope to lower the cost of the operation by adding one of their own players to the package.

The Turin-based newspaper claims that Jonas Rouhi is well-appreciated by the Friulians, while Juventus would be happy to send him in the opposite direction if it means securing Lucca’s services.

Juventus offer Jonas Rouhi as makeweight in Lorenzo Lucca deal

The 21-year-old Swede is a Bromma native who joined the Bianconeri in 2020. He climbed his way up the club’s youth ranks before earning a promotion to the first team last summer under Motta’s orders.

But while fellow academy graduates Samuel Mbangula and Nicolo Savona went on to gain important playing time, Rouhi was restricted to five Serie A appearances, only one as a starter.

Hence, the left-back is unlikely to dwell at Continassa beyond the current campaign.