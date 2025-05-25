PARMA, ITALY - MAY 18: Antonio Conte head coach of Napoli during the Serie A match between Parma and Napoli at Stadio Ennio Tardini on May 18, 2025 in Parma, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Antonio Conte could be destined to return to Juventus, and Marco Tardelli believes a few additions would be enough to bring the Scudetto title back to the Allianz Stadium.

The 55-year-old has just led Napoli towards a historic title triumph, but this could prove to be his final act in the Southern metropolis.

As it is well-known by now, Conte hasn’t been on good terms with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis since January, when the hierarchy insisted on selling Khvicha Kvaratskhelia mid-season while failing to bring in a proper replacement.

The patron tried his best to mask the manager’s dissatisfaction, but has now admitted that the latter could decide to leave the club.

Antonio Conte the favourite to take over Juventus

Getty Images

In the meantime, Juventus are the ultimate favourites to prevail in the race to bring Conte back to Turin.

For his part, Tardelli believes that the Lecce native represents the best choice for the club, as he wouldn’t need much to transform the team into a genuine title contender.

“Tudor has proven to be good and reliable, but if the club can get Conte…” said the 1982 World Cup here in his interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24.

“Antonio is the best profile to win the league title, and he proved it again this season in Naples

“Yes. Two or three new signings would be enough to fight for the Scudetto. But to win the Scudetto, we will have to see the names that will arrive and how the rivals will strengthen.”

Marco Tardelli reveals his vision for Juventus under Conte

Moreover, the legendary Juventus midfielder insists that the team should be built around Kenan Yildiz.

“We must definitely start again with Yildiz, who is one of my favourites. He is young, has quality and plenty of room for improvement.

“I also like Koopmeiners, who this season has been held back by a difficult settling in and physical problems: he deserves another chance.

“We will also have to see who will leave, especially with several players on loan like Conceiçao, Kolo Muani, and Veiga.

“And then we will see what happens with Vlahovic. If he were to leave, we would have to find another striker.”