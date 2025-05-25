Juventus are reportedly set to launch an onslaught to secure the services of Antonio Conte, and it all begins on Monday.

In recent weeks, it has become evidently clear that the Lecce native represents the club’s ultimate choice to replace Igor Tudor.

The Croatian has been a good servant for the cause, but the hierarchy aspires to hire a more decorated manager ahead of next season, which makes Conte the ideal profile for the role.

Antonio Conte expected to leave Napoli

The 55-year-old won his fifth Scudetto title on Friday, guiding Napoli towards their second triumph in three seasons.

However, the former Italy and Chelsea boss isn’t expected to dwell in the Southern metropolis, as his frosty rapport with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis will likely push him out the door.

The Napoli patron tried to belittle the rift during the Scudetto celebrations, but still admitted that the manager could ask to leave the club.

According to Italian journalist Orazio Accomando, Juventus won’t waste time on this track, as they’re expected to kickstart their attempts to sign Conte on Monday.

Juventus launch onslaught for Conte, Napoli Turn to Max Allegri

The DAZN correspondent believes that the club’s opening offer will be a three-year contract with a yearly salary of €8 million.

“Starting tomorrow, Juventus will work on this plan. All-in for Antonio Conte, with a three-year contract at 8M + bonus,” revealed Accomando on his X account.

Moreover, the journalist expects former Juventus boss, Max Allegri, to fill in for Conte at Napoli, even though Milan have also tried to bring the Livorno native back to San Siro.

“As anticipated, the most likely candidate for the Napoli dugout is Allegri, despite an attempt by Milan. The Azzurri played in advance.”