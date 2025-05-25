Juventus have released the official lineup that will take on Venezia on the final day of the Serie A campaign.

The Bianconeri currently sit fourth in the table, so a win would allow them to remain ahead of Roma and Lazio, and subsequently claim their spot in next season’s edition of the Champions League.

On the other hand, a slip in Venice could see them drop to fifth or sixth in the table, and thus settle for a place in the Europa League or the Conference League, depending on the results of the two Italian capital sides.

Therefore, selecting the right starting lineup was certainly a tough task for Igor Tudor, especially in the absence of several key players.

Who will start for Juventus on the final day of the season?

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Gleison Bremer, Juan Cabal and Arkadiusz Milik are the long-term absentees, while Pierre Kalulu is still suspended.

But in addition to the four unavailable players, several stars have earned call-ups, but are far from their best condition. This includes Federico Gatti, Renato Veiga, Weston McKennie and Teun Koopmeiners.

Therefore, Tudor had to deploy a makeshift backline in front of Michele Di Gregorio, consisting of Alberto Costa, Lloyd Kelly and Nicolo Savona who returned from suspension.

Khephren Thuram back from suspension

Nicolas Gonzalez and Andrea Cambiaso will operate as full-backs, while Khephren Thuram is also back after serving a one-match ban, so he links up with Manuel Locatelli once more.

In the final third, Francisco Conceicao gets the nod once more in what could be his final Juventus match. The Portuguese joins Kenan Yildiz in the attacking-midfielder roles, while Randal Kolo Muani leads the line.

Juventus XI (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Costa, Kelly, Savona; Gonzalez, Locatelli, Thuram, Cambiaso; Conceicao, Yildiz; Kolo Muani.