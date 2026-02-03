Jeremie Boga has completed a move to Juventus on loan from Nice, with the agreement including an option for the Bianconeri to sign him permanently at the end of the season. The transfer comes after a difficult period for the winger in France, where he has not featured for the Ligue 1 club since November following an incident involving supporters that also affected one of his teammates.

Juventus moved quickly to take advantage of the situation, bringing Boga into their squad for the remainder of the campaign. The club believe that, despite his lack of recent match action, he remains a player of considerable quality who can still make a meaningful contribution if managed correctly.

Juventus assessment and opportunity

The Bianconeri regard Boga as a technically gifted attacker who could thrive within their system. His prolonged absence from competitive football is acknowledged, but there is confidence that his natural ability has not diminished. This belief was a key factor behind the decision to offer him an opportunity in Turin, where he will be assessed closely over the coming months.

Juventus are keen to ensure they extract value from the deal and have already outlined a clear plan for his integration. Rather than rushing him back into regular action, the club intend to reintroduce him gradually, allowing him to rebuild match fitness and confidence at a steady pace. This measured approach is designed to protect the player while maximising his chances of success.

Planned integration and playing time

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus plans to ease Boga into life at the club by initially granting him limited minutes on the pitch. The first step is expected to involve short appearances, with the winger likely to be given at least 15 minutes in upcoming matches. This strategy will allow the coaching staff to evaluate his sharpness and adaptability without placing excessive demands on him.

Boga’s previous experience in Serie A is seen as a significant advantage. Having already played in the league, he is familiar with its tactical demands and physical intensity, which should shorten his adaptation period. Juventus, therefore, do not anticipate a lengthy settling-in phase and remains optimistic that, with careful management, Boga can become a useful option before the season concludes.