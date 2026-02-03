Weston McKennie has arguably emerged as Juventus’ standout performer since Luciano Spalletti took charge as manager. The midfielder’s influence has grown steadily, with his consistency and work rate making him an essential figure in the current setup. His performances have underlined his value to the team during a period of transition and tactical adjustment.

McKennie has been with Juventus since 2020 and has endured several attempts by the club to move him on. That journey included a loan spell at Leeds United, yet he returned to Turin determined to re-establish himself. His resilience has been a defining trait, allowing him to remain relevant despite uncertainty surrounding his future at various stages of his career.

Consistency under changing management

One of McKennie’s greatest strengths is his ability to adapt to different managers and their demands. He is widely regarded as a dependable and hardworking player who adjusts his role to suit the needs of the team. This flexibility explains why he has continued to receive regular playing time regardless of who has been in charge at Juventus.

Spalletti is believed to be a strong admirer of the American midfielder and would be deeply disappointed to lose him after this season. McKennie’s tactical intelligence and willingness to perform multiple roles have made him particularly valuable, especially in a squad that has required balance and stability.

Weston McKennie and Andrea Cambiaso celebrating (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Contract talks and salary expectations

Juventus had previously been prepared to allow McKennie to run down his contract and leave the club. However, that stance has changed in recent months as his importance has become clearer. The Bianconeri are now keen to secure his future and have proposed a new contract that includes a salary of 3.3m euros, an increase on the 2.5m euros per season he currently earns.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, McKennie has informed the club that he is seeking 4.5m euros per season in his next deal. This request has introduced a gap between the two parties, but it is expected that Juventus will improve its offer. With McKennie now considered one of the team’s key players, the club are eager to avoid losing him and remain hopeful of reaching an agreement.