ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 26: Gustav Isaksen of SS Lazio compete for the ball with Teun Koopmeiners and Mattia Perin during the Serie A match between SS Lazio and Juventus FC at Stadio Olimpico on October 26, 2025 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images)

Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin will remain in Turin at least until the end of the season, as the club has no desire to part ways with him.

The 33-year-old has always offered a safe pair of hands whenever called upon. And yet, he has never been able to lock himself a starting role at the club.

The Latina native was initially a backup for Wojciech Szczesny, and has remained stuck with this role following the Pole’s departure in the summer of 2024 and the arrival of Michele Di Gregorio.

Mattia Perin won’t return to Genoa in January

Due to his status as an understudy, Perin has always been linked with the exit door, with suitors trying to lure him away from Continassa by offering him a more prominent role.

The last to do so was his former club Genoa, who are said to be keen on bringing their youth product back for a third stint.

The Grifone have recently appointed Daniele De Rossi as their new head coach, and the latter is said to be a fan of his former national teammate.

But according to TuttoJuve, Perin won’t be moving anywhere in the middle of the campaign.

Mattia Perin (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

As the source explains, the experienced goalkeeper remains firm in his stance from last summer, when he refused to join any team that didn’t offer him the opportunity to play in a European competition.

Perin would have considered a move to Bologna, but a return to Genoa has been ruled out at this stage, although he remains fond of the Ligurian club.

Could Perin find more space at Juventus this season?

The source adds that the Italian custodian could reconsider a move to the ambitious Como, whom he had rejected last season, but only at the end of the season.

In the meantime, Perin remains focused on Juventus, and he feels he stands a chance at usurping Di Gregorio in the pecking order, or at least gaining additional playing time.

The former Genoa man has only made two appearances this season, one in Serie A and the other in the Champions League.